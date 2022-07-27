The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) backs a new push to legislate action on climate change "loud and proud".
But new NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin, said members of the state-based agricultural union were "seriously apprehensive" about a plan to slash emissions by 43 per cent.
NFF president Fiona Simson told the Leader it was time for the government to "lock in" reductions to carbon emissions that were going to happen anyway, through legislation.
"Lock it in, claim it, loud and proud," she said.
"Move on to the next goal and target and set that goal and target while we set policy, so that we've actually got clear policy around where we're heading, where we end the climate wars."
The comments came after the Labor government introduced legislation to mandate a 43 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030, and an aim for net zero by 2050, on Wednesday.
It was one of the party's first actions in government.
Speaking at an NFF forum in Tamworth, both leaders told the Leader that the policy remained abstract, and that landholders needed more certainty about the future.
Ms Simson said the country was heading in the direction of a 43 per cent cut by 2030 anyway, and it was time to end the "climate wars" - and farmers wanted to be part of the conversation.
She said the change needs to achieved the right way.
Sustainability objectives are both a "little bit of a headwind and a little bit of a tailwind", she said, and if government simply imposes rules "as a regulator and looks to regulate everything" that would be a "huge tailwind".
"The community has moved on, that's why we're achieving the 43 per cent," she said.
"So we need to move on and everybody needs to move together and agriculture has absolutely, you know, has their own ambitions. Some of them much more ambitious than 43 per cent, by 2030."
But new president of NSW Farmers, Xavier Martin, was more skeptical of the carbon goal.
He said the state membership of the body held "considerable apprehension" about what the 43 per cent target actually meant.
"To the extent they see a number, and it says four, three and a percentage point, they're not sure what that really means for their farm," he said.
"You know, does it mean they should be servicing their diesel or petrol generator, just in case there isn't enough energy in the network?"
Asked if the sector was prepared for the legislated push by the government, Mr Martin said farmers were "prepared to consider the merit" of the idea.
"I think they're prepared to consider the merit of it in theory. I think they're seriously apprehensive about the practice," he said.
Both agricultural leaders attended the Towards 2030 Forum in Tamworth to update local farmers on a mutual objective to grow the sector to $100 million by 2030. They both reported the sector was growing strongly and it was a good time to be a farmer.
Ironically, the two Liverpool Plains farmers live just a handful of kilometres from each other.
The legislation would task the Climate Change Authority with providing advice on future targets, and require the minister to provide an annual progress statement to parliament.
Labor took the 43 per cent climate objective to the May federal election, which it won.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader.
