A SEMI-TRAILER worth of food is headed to Tamworth and will bring a big bounty of fresh produce to the city's homeless community.
The food is being provided by Foodbank NSW in cooperation with Tamworth Joblink Plus, as a way to entice people to access a range of support services at Tamworth Homeless Connect on Thursday.
The Homeless Connect expo aims to connect those at risk of homelessness with 48 different support services.
Food programs manager for Foodbank NSW Adam Loftus, said they're delivering double the five to six tonnes they would usually deliver during outreach, with one of the biggest crowds on record expected.
"Luckily we've got access to a forklift which makes it a bit easier for us," Mr Loftus told the Leader.
"But also we know that they're expecting such a significant turnout."
Mr Loftus said food is often one of the first things to be sacrificed when someone is under financial strain, so they're stepping-up the level of aid.
"They'll skip a meal or they won't buy the products that they normally do," he said.
"We've been running these pop-ups once a month and the feedback we've been getting is that people either can't afford these things, or rather than buying six bananas they get two."
However, it's not as simply as handing out food, according to Mr Loftus.
He said they want to make sure that people don't feel singled-out, as some people feel embarrassed to ask for help.
"And that's why we don't put any criteria on the people who can come to the event," he said.
"If they need a hand they can come down and get things we're finding that families can't necessarily afford."
Mr Loftus said staff from Joblink Plus will help hand out the food, while also giving people helpful directions should they need it.
"They might be able to give them some advice and direct them to places they might be able to go at the expo and get the information that they need," he said.
Mr Loftus said his hope is for people to feel comfortable while accessing the wide array of support services on offer.
Doors will open for the event on Thursday between 10am and 2pm at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
