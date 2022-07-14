SCULLY Park is an "underutilised asset," one councillor has argued, after Tamworth Regional Council signed off on an annual sponsorship agreement for future NRL fixtures at the ground.
The council will splash $20,000 a year for clashes hosted by Wests Entertainment Group, kicking off with the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks game on August 13.
Cr Bede Burke said it was important to clarify it's not money paid to the NRL, it's money paid to Wests to help them host the event.
"I think it's a wonderful thing for Tamworth, if you like it or loathe it," he said.
"I have heard on many occasions the players who play on that surface say it's probably the best surface that they play on in Australia.
"Once people start to realise that, I think that it could grow even further. To me it's an underutilised asset over there."
The decision was unanimously supported at Tuesday's meeting, with councillors praising the benefits the nationally televised game will bring to the city.
The clash - which is the third and final match of a deal between Wests Entertainment and the Tigers - is expected to bring $2.5 million into the local economy.
Cr Phil Betts said it's a good deal, given other councils pay much more to secure games.
"Other areas, like Bathurst, [pay] in excess of $300,000 to get the same event," he said.
"This community organisation is putting it on and to get $20,000 worth of advertising - which broadcasts the sign of Tamworth right across the nation - we get extremely good value from a marketing perspective."
The sponsorship helps Wests with the costs associated with hosting the game, and provides council signage and marketing.
But, not everyone is supportive of the decision.
Tamworth Ratepayers Association's David McKinnon said he believes the majority of ratepayers would not support a $20,000 annual contribution, when the NRL "made $43 million last year and one of the biggest spinners for that particular effort was gambling".
"They now look like making another $20 million out of gambling, and this is the NRL that we think needs $20,000 of our ratepayer money. I don't accept that," he said.
Previously, the council had decided on a year-by-year basis whether to sponsor NRL games.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
