A DRINK DRIVER has avoided jail after downing half-a-dozen beers during the day and sparking an "altercation" on the drive home from a Tamworth service station.
Christopher John Allomes, 46, was supported by his mother when he walked from Tamworth Local Court on Monday after being sentenced for high-range drink driving.
He was handed a 14-month prison term to be served in the community, which included a ban on booze. He was disqualified from driving for 10 months and must have an interlock device for four years.
The court heard he had sold his Toyota Corolla but would have access to a car through work.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered the mechanic to do 50 hours of community service to "give something back".
"He hasn't got a good record for drink driving matters," Ms Soars said.
The court heard Allomes had a low-range offence on his record from more than a decade ago.
Ms Soars said his drink driving on the evening of October 30 last year wasn't aggravated.
"There wasn't an accident, though there was an altercation," Ms Soars said.
"The reading is reasonably high but not the highest I have seen."
The police facts show Allomes was driving west along a street in East Tamworth just before 6:30pm when he parked and had a "confrontation" with people. One of them dialled triple zero.
Police spoke to several witnesses and Allomes was spotted about 30m away. He told police he had been driving home from the service station.
Allomes admitted to drinking the night before, and since 11am that day. He told police he had consumed between six and eight stubbies of Toohey's New beer.
"Police noticed the accused to be unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelt heavily of alcohol," the facts said.
He was arrested and taken to the police station where he blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.163 - more than three times the legal limit.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
