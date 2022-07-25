ANOTHER location has been crossed off the list as the search for a fenced off-leash dog park continues to cause a bite.
Gunnedah Shire Council is on the hunt for the perfect grassed area for the town's first fenced off-leash park, after voting against installing a fence at Woolshed Reserve.
Advertisement
Councillors slammed the recommendation to fork out $200,000 to install a fence at the reserve and voted to explore other options.
With the reserve regularly used by Fire and Rescue NSW for training and the area prone to flooding, the cost would have included a lay-flat design to reduce flood damage to the infrastructure and emergency vehicle access.
Due to the risk of flood damage, Cr Robert Hoddle said it would be more cost-effective for council to look at other locations.
READ ALSO:
"$200,000 for a fence that can be pulled down in a flood and potentially damaged if some logs came through in the flood?" he questioned.
"Where as you could do a fence for under $10,000 in an area which would be quite suitable for dogs.
"It's ridiculous to spend this amount of money, let's look for another site."
Cr Ann Luke said the search for a location had been sitting on council's plate since 2016 and action needed to be taken as soon as possible.
"I don't think a fenced off-leash dog park needs to be down on Woolshed Reserve, I think it just needs to be done quickly," she said.
"This item has long been on the list of outstanding resolutions."
The town's Open Space Strategy, which was adopted in June, recommends the creation of a fenced off-leash dog park.
But, there is currently no funds allocated in the council's current budget to erect a fence - meaning the construction would increase council's operating deficit.
"Ideally, councils should provide several suitably located unfenced off-leash areas and some fenced dog parks," the strategy says.
"These areas can become effective community centres for people, as much as dogs."
The strategy identifies McAndrew Park, Jae High Park, Athol Gallen Park and Wandobah Reserve as potential locations.
Cr Colleen Fuller said herself and other councillors had already gone on a walk around town to try and find the perfect location.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.