The developer behind $12.5 million plans to restore the historic Tamworth Workies Club to its former glory, is confident the facility will reopen its doors this year.
Owner Angelo Skagias took the Leader on an exclusive first-look tour inside the rejuvenated structure, as construction crews worked to install new roofing on its second storey.
Once the Workman's Club, the two-storey concrete building on Bridge Street, West Tamworth hosted bands like Cold Chisel, Mental as Anything and more in its heyday, before being converted for use by Sizzler, a gym and a pool. Underused for decades, it has been completely vacant for 10 years.
"Well, I think we've got to respect what was here and just give it a bit of love. And a bit of an update, you know?" he said.
"We haven't come down and knocked it all down and created this concrete jungle.
"I'm assuming most people had a fond memory of the club, because it did serve a lot of people. It was the meeting place for a lot of people in town.
"Hopefully we can reinvigorate that interest in the site and create newer memories for people to marry with their previous memories."
The developer has spent months installing new electrics, knocking out walls and refurbishing internal elements of the structure. With construction crews putting the finishing touches on the external build of the structure, including replacing part of the roof, it won't be long before opening day.
Mr Skagias, owner of Skagias investments, said construction is on track to finish the build this year to be open for business by November.
The building will be opened up for commercial business in two stages, with as many as seven tenancies in the first stage and five or six in stage two.
"Planet Fitness is starting their internal fit out in September, same with the childcare centre," he said.
"We want to drip feed the market, we don't want to oversupply the space and have it empty.
"To date, we've had the site now for close to two years, and we've been doing a lot of work internally to this date, but now it's all the showy stuff."
About 60 per cent of the first stage has already been contracted, to gym franchise Planet Fitness and a childcare firm.
Mr Skagias said the remaining five franchises could include anything from educational businesses to health clinics or pharmacies.
The developer said they plan to own and run the facility for the long-run, rather than selling it, and plans to "embed with the community". Mr Skagias signed up as a member of the Tamworth Business Chamber this week, and is even considering buying a house in the city.
He said the multi-million dollar investment was a major vote of confidence in Tamworth.
"I think Tamworth is where Toowoomba was 20 years ago," he said.
The structure features 185 car parks, nearly 6500 square metres of floor space, and 13 tenancies all told.
Initially planned to open its doors in early 2022, the project was held up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
