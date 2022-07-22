The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

NERU Round 12: Tamworth out to turn the tables on Armidale on 'Old Boys Day'

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 22 2022 - 10:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changing role: After shifting to five-eighth against Albies last week Connor Robinson will again line up at 10 for Tamworth on Saturday. Photo: Mark Bode

Tamworth will be looking to atone for what was one of their worst performances of the season when they host Armidale on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.