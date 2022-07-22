Tamworth will be looking to atone for what was one of their worst performances of the season when they host Armidale on Saturday.
Adding extra incentive for the Magpies to produce a good performance is that the club is celebrating its Old Boys weekend.
The festivities kick-off on Friday night with drinks and a barbecue at the ground.
Players, supporters and 'old boys' will then following Saturday's game don their finery for the Black and White Ball.
Fresh from an encouraging showing against St Alberts last week, Magpies coach Andrew Jack is feeling reasonably optimistic. He said on Friday they "have a full squad" and are "looking enthusiastic."
"They're in a mode to give Blues a run for their money," he said.
The ledger is square at one apiece with the Magpies' lone win coming over the Blues back in Round 2 before the Armidale side turned the tables 46-22.
Jack was far from impressed with what he saw from his side that game, remarking post-match that it wasn't good enough.
But since then they have shown improvement.
"They've got the systems, they know what's got to be done," he said.
"We've identified our shortfalls and to some degree we started putting that into progress against Albies (last week).
From their previous clashes with the Blues he expects them to be strong in the lineout, but felt the scrum might be an area they can get an advantage.
"They've got a pretty good backline so our boys will have their hands full," Jack said.
To that end defence will be a big key.
"We've just got to be in their face the whole time," he said.
He was happy on that front against Albies, just some tired legs in the second half enabling them to run away with the game.
Nine points adrift of fourth-placed Robb, it is looking unlikely the Magpies will play finals this year, the focus now really on finishing the season on a high and laying the foundations for next year.
"An unexpected win wouldn't go astray," Jack added.
The women and second grade are however still in the finals frame, Saturday looming as a big game for second grade.
Three points off the four, they've got to win to keep their hopes of playing finals alive.
The first game will be at 11.40am between Albies 4ths and the Blues' 3rds.
Then it's second grade at 12.50pm followed by the women at 2.15pm and then first grade at 3.15pm.
