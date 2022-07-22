They're Roosters teammates and two of the form front-rowers of the competition, highly motivated players who search within themselves for something extra to give.
But because of their work schedules, they have played together only once this season.
On Saturday at Kootingal Recreation Reserve, Chris Vidler and Jacko Brookman will again pack down together, in a round 14 blockbuster against North Tamworth.
The last time the goliaths united was in a 54-10 hammering of the Bulldogs at Kootingal in round nine. They "literally wrecked Gunnedah's hopes", Group 4 Media said in its match report.
At 36, Vidler remains the best prop in Group 4 and one of its most arresting sights - the holes he punches in defensive lines complimented by a turn of foot that belies this size and age.
Despite pretty much playing every second week this year, he sits third on the Group 4 best and fairest table.
Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe said "the week on, week off thing really suits" Vidler, "because he's playing 60-70 minutes a week and then he gets a full week off where he recovers".
"And he's clever enough where he looks after himself really well," Sharpe said, adding that the veteran "has been enormous for us".
Vidler and Brookman, he continued, were "both big, strong, hard front-rowers".
"They're probably playing as good a footy from front-rowers that I've seen for a long time, when they've been individuals," he added.
"So with them together, I'm just hoping that they maintain what they've been doing."
Sitting on the Roosters' bench on Saturday will be 18-year-old prop Ryan Kelly-Payne, one of Group 4's most exciting prospects. In Vidler, Brookman and Kelly-Payne, Kooty have three of the biggest men in the competition.
Sharpe said Vidler's influence on Kelly-Payne was invaluable.
"He's seeing what Vids does and he wants to be like Vids. So that's awesome for us as a club," Sharpe said.
Competition leaders North Tamworth have a two-point lead over third-placed Kootingal-Moonbi and will chasing their eighth straight victory.
Elsewhere on Saturday fifth-placed Boggabri will host the last-placed Manilla. While on Sunday, four-placed Moree will host seventh-placed Narrabri, and second-placed Dungowan will play Gunnedah at home as they chase a 10th consecutive win.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
