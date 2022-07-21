The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Jock Campbell named in Wallabies squad for Argentina tour

Updated July 22 2022 - 12:11am, first published July 21 2022 - 11:51pm
Debut nigh: Jock Campbell has been included in the Wallabies squad for next month's trip to Argentina. Photo: QLD Reds

Jock Campbell is a step closer to a Wallabies debut after being called-up into the squad to tour Argentina for the opening two matches of the 2022 eToro Rugby Championship.

