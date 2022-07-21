Jock Campbell is a step closer to a Wallabies debut after being called-up into the squad to tour Argentina for the opening two matches of the 2022 eToro Rugby Championship.
The Inverell product is one of four uncapped players in the 36-strong squad which will assemble on the Gold Coast on Tuesday before travelling to Argentina on Friday ahead of their games on August 6 and 13.
It follows a strong performance for Australia A during the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji with the Reds fullback one of four Australian A representatives earning call-ups.
Matt Gibbon, Lalakai Foketi and Fraser McReight are the other three.
He joins Gunnedah's Harry Wilson in the squad.
"We were massively disappointed on the weekend but we're only three matches into a 14-Test season so we need to take the lessons on board quickly and learn from them," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said.
"To be able to pick guys who have performed well in the Australia A program against quality International opposition is a massive positive and we're looking forward to welcoming them to the mob next week.
"We're well aware of how tough the challenge is of playing Argentina two weeks in a row on their home soil and they'll be full of confidence after their series win over Scotland."
Rebels powerhouse Pone Fa'amausili and Waratahs versatile forward Jed Holloway also in contention for their first Tests on the tour.
Overseas-based lock Rory Arnold re-joins the group for the first time in 2022 after three starts on last year's Spring Tour, while two-Test inside centre Irae Simone is also back in the national frame after a standout Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Brumbies.
