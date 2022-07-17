It was another one for the loss column but Tamworth coach Andrew Jack was proud of a depleted Magpies' effort against St Alberts on Saturday.
He thought they were more competitive than the 60-26 scoreline suggests, not letting the competition leaders "get it all their own way".
Particularly in the first half they were "on par", matching them pretty much try for try. From Jack's memory there was only about 10 points in it at the break.
But the strain of having five players doubling up took it's toll in the second half and the students were able to really get a roll-on.
"It was really that middle of the second half when the boys started getting a bit tired that they got three tries, and got away," Jack said.
Still, they hung in there and "showed their true spirit and grit".
As reward they didn't return empty handed, Jack Hannaford's brilliant individual effort securing the Magpies the four try bonus point. Somewhat against the run of play, he kicked in behind the line and chased "about 40m" to score.
Their seventh straight loss, Jack was however "happy with the outcome", noting that they improved in a number of areas.
"We won 80 per cent of our lineouts, won 80 per cent of scrums," he said.
They were also able to push Albies back into their half with some good tactical kicking and their tackling was "more specific".
Adam Wallace epitomised the spirit and grit Jack spoke of, the hooker scoring their first two tries backing up from second grade, where he was their lone tryscorer.
"It was a massive effort," he said.
He also highlighted Bryson Deaves' effort.
"His first time at fullback he did a good job," he said.
"Nat Ellerton had a good day in the air and both Harry (Mills) and Darcy (Barker) led from the front."
Flynn Lambeth also "had a big game" at six, he said.
It was a tough day for the Magpies with second grade going down 50-5 and the women beaten 43-7.
