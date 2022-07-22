Mountain Goats braced for 'good battle' against Souths United

After a razor-thin loss in the first round of the Northern Inland Cup, the Moore Creek Mountain Goats have braced themselves for another tough clash this weekend against Souths United.
Their opening fixture of the mid-season tournament took place against North Companions FC and was decided in the last 30 seconds of the game, which the Mountain Goats lost 3-2.
This Saturday, they will look to rebound against a formidable Souths outfit in the Northern Inland Plate competition.
"They're always up for a good battle," Moore Creek coach and goalkeeper, Dean Hoy, said.
"They're young, they're fit, and they're fast. We really enjoy playing those guys, they really get into it."
Given the timing of the competition and the fact that there are no points on offer, Hoy and the Mountain Goats plan to use the next two rounds as an opportunity to tune up, rest some of their injured players, and have fun.
"We're using it as a bit of fun, fitness, and a bit more game time to be honest," Hoy said.
"If a couple of the lads are carrying injuries, we won't be pushing our guys. They can sit out, because there's no comp points.
"As much as it'd be good to win every game, the comp is our main target."
Prior to their round 10 loss to OVA, Souths went on a three-game win streak, which included a 1-0 win over Companions.
They currently sit at fourth on the ladder, but have proven to be dangerous to higher-ranked teams in the past, and have already recorded a win over the Mountain Goats this year in the pre-season Kevin Johnson Cup final.
But, Hoy said, losses are "part and parcel" of soccer, and the Moore Creek players will not be out to make a statement this weekend.
Instead, he said, they will just focus on producing the best soccer they can on Saturday.
"That stuff happens on a soccer field, it is what it is," Hoy said.
"We'll move on to this weekend and we'll play [Souths] as they are."
Moore Creek will take on Souths from 2pm this Saturday at the Gipps Street playing fields.
