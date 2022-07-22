The Northern Daily Leader

Mountain Goats braced for 'good battle' against Souths United

By Zac Lowe
July 22 2022 - 4:00am
Facing off: Souths United and Moore Creek will play this weekend. The clashes between these two sides have been competitive throughout the season. Photo: Zac Lowe.

After a razor-thin loss in the first round of the Northern Inland Cup, the Moore Creek Mountain Goats have braced themselves for another tough clash this weekend against Souths United.

