The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council votes to require Gunnedah Motorcycle Club to foot the bill following Australia Senior Track Championships

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COST: The Gunnedah Motorcycle Club will be required to pay for the restoration of the Gunnedah Showground. Photo: file

THE EVENT that divided a community has also divided a council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.