Gunnedah local Hugo Holmes has become the best dirt track motorcyclist in Australia for his age.
Seven-year-old Hugo claimed the 7 to under 9 years National Junior Dirt Track Championships title after motoring through a thick field of competitors.
While most are still finding their feet in junior community sport at just nine years old, Hugo has been pulling deft drifts up and down the Australian east coast and now carving his way through a packed North Brisbane track.
Despite being unable to finish his second heat, Hugo still took out the 65cc 2stk 7-U9yrs Championship convincingly having taken an early lead.
Gunnedah Motorcycle Club president Anthony Dall said Hugo transforms while on the bike into a bit of a speed demon.
"He's definitely not afraid he's a completely different kid when he's on the bike," Mr Dall told the Leader.
"He's definitely got a bright future ahead of him young Hugo."
Mr Dall said he gets a lead on the other riders even ahead of the race by thinking tactics before he heads out to the starting gate.
"He's definitely a thinker he goes up to the gate and watches them all go and watches where they corner," he said.
It's already been a busy year for Hugo with his father Dale Holmes taking him to meets at locations including Kurri Kurri, Kempsey, Brisbane, and Forbes.
"It has been a busy year but well worth it," Mr Holmes said.
However, Hugo doesn't seem to mind at all according to his father.
"I'd say he's obsessed he just loves the sport ... but it's also a good opportunity for the family to get away and spend some time together," he said.
There's still a big year ahead for Hugo with his next meet being ridden at his home Gunnedah Motorcycle Club track.
He'll be riding in the support class for the NSW Senior Dirt Track Championships on the 30th and 31st of July giving him the chance to learn from the older riders.
There's also three club rounds left for the season where Hugo will be looking to hone his craft.
