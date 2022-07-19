The Northern Daily Leader
Seven year old Hugo Holmes from Gunnedah Motorcycle Club has claimed dirt track racing national championship

By Mark Kriedemann
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:08am, first published 8:30am
Gunnedah local Hugo Holmes has become the best dirt track motorcyclist in Australia for his age.

