Together they have 222 years of service to the fire brigade, but six locals now spend their time doing up old machines.
It's not just retired firefighters that are interested in the Tamworth Classic Fire Engine Club's favourite pastime.
The club even includes a bodybuilder, an auto-electrician and three women.
Together they have restored seven engines, most of which were assisted by Mahers Smash Repairs.
On Wednesday, president of the club Barry Owen thanked the local shop for its help to the club.
The machine provided the perfect backdrop to give Andrew Maher a token of their appreciation.
"Mahers have been fantastic," Mr Owen said.
"They are involved with everything we do.
"They're just fantastic with their support."
Mr Maher said the auto body shop got involved to give back to the community.
"They just come and seen us and they're a good bunch of blokes and just thought it would be something good that a lot of people, not just firefighters could enjoy to see," he said.
Mr Owen said the club's founding members were chatting around the vehicle when they decided to form.
"It's just grown from there with people come along and see what we do," he said.
"And we just enjoy doing what we do."
The seven trucks can be viewed at the club's shed in the showground.
