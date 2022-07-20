EUTHANISATION has been put on pause and bees are back on the move as the industry looks to start buzzing again.
A permit system issued by the NSW Department of Primary Industries will allow beekeepers to take hives across the country again, after movement was paused when the Varroa mite was first detected in June.
NSW Apiarists Association Tamworth branch president Ray Hull welcomed the announcement, but said it would rely on people doing the right thing.
"Historically in every country where they've allowed bees to move before they've eradicated the mite, they've lost it and it's got away," he said.
"I'm not real confident, human nature is the problem, some beekeepers won't do the right thing, which will be a problem."
Beekeepers located in general biosecurity zones will be able to apply for the permits, which will allow them to move their hives after completing online mite training and specified alcohol washing requirements.
Mr Hull said for the system to be successful surveillance measures would have to increase to track and trace hives.
"This allows the DPI to trace where bees are and where they're going," he said.
"Everyone's got to do the right thing, if you do your alcohol washes before you move bees, if you're truthful about where you've been everything should work fine."
The department has put a pause on euthanising hives in eradication zones to put resources towards surveillance and monitoring.
Despite concerns, Mr Hull said the changes were a step in the right direction.
"Beekeepers need to work bees," he said.
Having spent the last few weeks on the frontline of the emergency operation in Newcastle, Mr Hull said he was pleased with the department's willingness to work with beekeepers to achieve the best outcome.
"They're very receptive to what we've got to say about bees and how to do it," he said.
The move from the department also means beekeepers in general biosecurity zones will be able to participate in almond pollination.
For the next few weeks Mr Hull said he would be moving hives from winter sites to spring sites, starting canola pollination and harvesting the last of the winter honey before heading down South for almond season.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
