FOOD prices could continue to cause a sting to your wallet with bees locked down across the state.
A strict emergency order to control the movement of bees was issued on Sunday in a bid to stop the spread of varroa mite, with concerns its impact on the industry could be devastating.
Wall's Honey Co owner and board member of the Tamworth Beekeeping Club Justin Wall, said with bees used to pollinate nuts, berries, avocados and melons, the impact of the order would be widespread.
"It's all supply and demand, if the supply's not there, then the price will have to go up," he said.
The varroa mite is known to transfer viruses and diseases from bee to bee, much like a mosquito, which threatens the health of the entire hive.
With almond pollination season expected to start in August, Mr Wall said if the restrictions were to remain in place the industry would see a loss of around $41 million.
"It'll be pretty devastating on our own business here locally," he said.
"Almond pollination is a big part of our business and it's something that everyone has budgeted in as a yearly part of their income.
"Without the pollination it could break a lot of beekeepers."
Honey production is also expected to take a hit, with bees meant to be on the move in just four weeks.
Australia, apart from Antarctica, is the last continent to remain free from varroa mite.
Mr Wall said he hoped the state-wide movement ban would eradicate the issue quickly, before the situation can get out of control.
"It will wreak havoc on our wild bee population and also our commercial bee hives," he said.
"It's already estimated that it will impact the honey industry by $70 million a year and that won't help anyone."
But it's not just commercial beekeepers that need to play their part, Mr Wall said even those with just one or two backyard hives were needed to help stop the spread.
"The backyard person with just one hive is just as important as someone with 100 when it comes to helping biosecurity threats and curtailing an incursion like this."
A beekeeping meeting will be held on Wednesday at Tamworth's West Leagues Club at 6pm to discuss the outbreak and bee health.
