TAMWORTH'S biggest names are waiting in the wings for their chance to carve up the dance floor and show off their best moves.
Cancer Council's 'Stars of Tamworth Dance for Cancer' fundraising event will hit the stage on Saturday night, to get the community's toes tapping and money moving towards a good cause.
Tamworth Cancer Council community relations officer Kate Dubois said throughout the weekly rehearsal she had seen coordination equivalent to "baby giraffes" turn into "sophisticated swans" ready to dance.
"There's a lot of stars who were very nervous and very much underestimated their ability," she said.
"But they've really proved to themselves that they can do this and they'll put on a great performance."
So far the stars have raised more than $50,000 for Cancer Council with sights set on reaching the target of $90,000.
"The stars have been really great. They've gotten out in the community and they've worked their networks really well," Ms Dubois said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Cherie Gates and a surprise judge will be the ones to impress on the night, with the trio deciding who will take home the crown.
There's a prize for the star who raises the most money and one for the people's choice.
The money raised from the event will go towards keeping local services for cancer patients afloat.
Inala House at the North West Cancer Centre, which houses patients travelling to Tamworth for treatment at no cost, will be one of the beneficiaries from the competition.
Ms Dubios said money will also be poured into keeping the organisation's four transport for treatment vehicles on the road and will help to fund the role of a liaison nurse, to offer face to face support to patients in Tamworth.
Each star has been under the guidance and training of a student from Tamworth City Dance Academy to get them ready to bust a move.
Ticket holders have been warned to prepare to be wowed, with each contestant performing both with their partner and in two group numbers.
Raffles and live auctions will also keep the crowd entertained as Toni Ambrogetti and Emma Baily MC the night.
The event is sold out with more than 300 people expected to attend
You might not be able to snag a last minute ticket but a livestream of the performances will be broadcast to the public and everyone is encouraged to use the text line to vote for their favourite star.
With the stars pouring their blood, sweat, tears and laughs into preparing for their performances, Ms Dubois encouraged everyone to jump online and show their support.
"We always encourage people to support our stars first, they're the ones doing all the hard work and putting in all the time and effort."
Meet the stars who are preparing to get moving and shaking.
Oliver Smith
OLIVER Smith has big shoes to fill as he takes the floor with the previous champion of the Stars of Tamworth Dance for Cancer Competition.
The 25 year-old real estate agent from McCulloch Agency is used to feeling a buzz of adrenaline when he auctions off a property, or slaps a 'sold' sticker on a local family's dream home, and that's left him "pretty confident" for the upcoming challenge.
Mr Smith was asked to take part in the competition after he wowed the crowd with his auctioneering skills at last year's event.
"Kate Dubois approached me about performing this year, I thought, why not!" he said.
"It's for a good cause affecting many people in our community."
Putting his heart, soul and social media skills into rehearsing and fundraising for the event, Mr Smith said his favourite part of the experience was the "fun" and people he had met along the way.
When asked what his signature dance move was that would leave the judges wanting more, he said he was instead relying on the fact his dance partner Lily Singh was the previous winner of the competition.
And he's settling for nothing less than for his score out of 10 to have a one at the front.
Scott McLaren
YOU might be used to him keeping your toes tapping as he broadcasts the latest and greatest hits on the weekday, lunch-time airwaves, but 88.9fm's Scott McLaren will be focused on his own footwork come Saturday.
The 40-year-old radio announcer and music connoisseur said he was feeling "overly confident" about how well he would burn up the dance floor, and leave his competition in the ashes.
"It's in the bag," he said.
Dancing alongside Caitlin Boonstra, Mr McLaren said he couldn't possibly pick a favourite part of the whole experience and simply said "all of it".
But it's not all about impressing the judges, with his own rendition of 'the sprinker', something he claims is his signature move.
The radio host has a close connection with Cancer Council and the work they do.
"The Cancer Council is close to my heart after losing my grandfather to cancer and my father beating his cancer diagnosis."
Penelope Shepard
IT'LL BE a triple threat when 57 year-old Penelope Shepard takes the stage with dance partners Jaydah McKnight and Jekoya Nash.
The trio are hoping for a high score and to leave the crowd wanting more when they strut their stuff on the dance floor.
Ms Shepard works as a fleet administrator at Joblink Plus, but having a career as a carer has given her insight into the need for support.
"Being a carer myself and experiencing the hardships and the challenges of work and finances, while providing support to family members, I'm passionate about research for prevention and recovery," she said.
"I'm excited to bring awareness to Cancer Council's support services."
It's all about girl power when the trio hit the stage, as Ms Shepard said her favourite part of the experience was meeting "wonderful" and "supportive" women in her dance partners.
Despite feeling "nervous" about the big performance, Ms Shepard is looking forward to busting out her signature move, the rock and roll, to put on an entertaining routine for the crowd.
A big score would definitely be welcomed, but her top priority is taking out the crown for top fundraiser.
Simon Walden
SIMON Walden will be dancing for his family when he takes the stage on Saturday.
The 46 year-old business director for western NSW at Leading Edge Data Centre is feeling "very nervous" about busting a move, but with a strong history of breast cancer in his family, it's all for a good cause.
He's more than prepared to start "shaking that body", but at the end of the day he said he might be relying on the kindness of the judges.
Waiting in the wings to help him out will be his dance partner Sarah Vermeulen.
Raising money is the top priority for the businessman, who said he was impressed by all the stars' hard work to help out the Cancer Council.
"My favourite part of the experience has been meeting and collaborating with so many amazing people who work together to raise money for such a good cause," he said.
Sharon and James Haling
FOR the first time in the competition's history it will be a full on family affair, as a power couple Sharon and James Haling take the floor with their daughters.
The husband and wife jumped at the chance to take part in the event as a way to enjoy some "extra special family time" while also raising funds for Cancer Council.
With daughters, Emelyn and Jessica, ready to show their parents a thing or two about busting a move, the family has their sights set on a high score.
"We're a very competitive family, we're aiming high," Mr Haling said.
Considering themselves as the king and queen of ballroom, with a "twist", the couple said they were looking forward to "having fun" and putting on a good show.
They might be hoping to take out the crown on Saturday night but their favourite part of the experience has been "spending time together as a family".
Bianca Freestone
DESCRIBING herself as "very competitive" Bianca Freestone will be taking no prisoners when she hits the dancefloor.
The 27-year-old administration and operations expert at Australian Training Plus said she was feeling "over confident" about her performance - with a secret weapon up her sleeve.
She'll be calling on her Zumba skills to get her hips moving and hands shaking, as she joins forces with Amber and Isabel Mitchell.
Ms Freestone said raising money and awareness for Cancer Council was the part of the experience she loved most, and she was ready to put on an "exceptional" performance for the crowd and judges.
She's taken on the challenge to help out her friends, family and anyone out there battling cancer.
Julia Farina
COMPETITION is fierce for Julia Farina, who has claimed she'll be left feeling robbed if she doesn't end up with a higher score than radio presenter Scott McLaren.
As the event services manager for Wests Entertainment Group, Ms Farina knows a thing or two about putting on a show.
The 45-year-old said she was looking forward to "bringing the heat" and "stepping outside her comfort zone".
Ms Farina was inspired to take part in the dance competition to try and raise awareness for prostate cancer while also trying out something new.
Stella Vincent and Molly Smith will be there to help Ms Farina secure the top score she's hoping for.
The trio are preparing for a seamless performance with Ms Farina citing the dance lessons as her favourite part of the experience.
Joshua Crelley
IF you think you've stumbled across Elvis in Tamworth, it's could be Joshua Crelley, who's hoping to set the bar high for the other contestants.
The 36-year-old role model and youth mentor at Joblink Plus is feeling "pretty confident" and ready to make a "fool of himself" when he hits the stage with Chelsea Newlan.
"I'm ready to shake my 'dad bod' and get outside my comfort zone." he said.
Raising money for Cancer Council is something close to home for Mr Crelley, whose little brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
"There aren't many people out there who aren't affected by cancer in some way," he said.
"My little brother's diagnosis is driving me to fundraise for cancer patients and their families."
His confidence might be high, but Mr Crelley said he's probably the most nervous out of the bunch of stars.
"But I'm really glad I've done this."
Luke Gray
HOPING that rhythm runs in the family, a dad and daugther duo will be looking to take out top prize.
General manager at Bidford, Luke Gray will be hitting the dance floor with daughter Bianca Mulligan, to dazzle the judges.
Despite "dancing wounded" Mr Gray is hoping Bianca's patience will make for a night of fun and flashy moves.
Mr Gray said he was keen to be involved after cancer rocked his family during recent years.
"I lost my nan in 2018 and then an aunt after that and a colleague's husband last year," he said.
"Cancer impacts many families and there is a need to raise money to support the Cancer Council's work."
Dubbing himself "the tiger king", Mr Gray's favourite part of the Stars for Tamworth competition has been dancing and spending quality time with his daughter.
He's not too fussed about what score he gets, but there's one condition.
"As long as I beat Scotty's score, I don't mind."
Kaylah's Tradies
AN ARMY of tradies are putting down the tools to show off their dancing skills.
Gary Sinclair, Brett Preston, Peter Gambrill, George Androutsos and Paul Hobson have joined forces under the guidance of their dance partner and personal rhythm trainer, Kaylah Daly.
The group are hoping for a "clean sweep" on the night, which they would consider the "perfect ending" as they close the show.
The boys are promising good times and great moves as they look to sweep the judges of their feet.
Mr Sinclair has been a staunch supporter of the competition for many years, and is returning as a veteran star this year.
The group said they'd had a "blast" learning the new moves and getting "well and truly outside their comfort zones".
Meeting like-minded people who also support Cancer Council has been another highlight.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
