A DEVELOPER has revealed its big plans for the Tamworth region, including a new shopping centre, medical centre and three additional childcare centres.
Sydney-based company Hampton Property Group is behind an 80-place childcare centre in East Tamworth on the corner of Raglan Street and North Street, which is due to open next year.
Advertisement
Once that's finished, attention will turn towards other projects to meet growing demand in the region, company director Derek Miller said.
"We've got potentially another three childcare centers [planned for] the New England area," he said.
"There's another large project, which is a shopping center and medical center development, but plans on that are in the early stages."
The developer is also behind the East Tamworth Medical Centre which houses a variety of services including health, finance and childcare.
For now, the company is focusing on finishing the Raglan Street centre, which will be operated by childcare provider Little Kindy, who already runs a service at the East Tamworth Medical Centre, and this month took over ownership of Community Kids in West Tamworth.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth business Single Builders will build the centre, and construction should start this week, with the existing structure onsite already demolished.
But the build has been delayed due material and workforce shortages, Mr Miller said.
"It's taking a little bit longer to get to construction stage ... and that's just a reflection of the fact that it's difficult to hire people and development is at an all time high in Tamworth," he said.
"The engineers took a bit longer than they should have, and there was a delay with hydraulics which is all the water services in the building.
"I've worked with the engineers before. They're good people, they're just struggling to hire. Finding people is really tough at the moment."
Little Kindy company director Arzzal told the Leader the centre will be its sixth in Australia, and waiting lists are already long.
"We have had quite a bit of interest from parents so we are very much ready for early next year," he said.
"Tamworth is a growing regional area ... but at least for now we are quite happy with these three centres. If we have an increase in demand of childcare, we might think about opening another one in the areas that cannot be covered by our existing centers."
The centre is expected to open in January or February next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.