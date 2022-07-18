The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Developer behind new Little Kindy childcare centre in East Tamworth reveals further plans for region

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN PROGRESS: Childcare provider Little Kindy plans to open its third Tamworth centre on Raglan Street early next year. Photo: Peter Hardin

A DEVELOPER has revealed its big plans for the Tamworth region, including a new shopping centre, medical centre and three additional childcare centres.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.