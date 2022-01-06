news, latest-news,

A childcare company plans to demolish an East Tamworth home to make way for the city's newest centre - directly over Long Gully. Nonetheless, flooding won't be an issue, according to Hampton Property's Derek Miller. Single Builders submitted plans for the new $2.1 million Little Kindy centre at the corner of Raglan Street and North Street just before Christmas. It became public in January. Mr Miller said the new centre will be an upmarket facility, offering early and late services for hospital staff in a modern premises. READ MORE: "I think with the number of families moving into Tamworth because of affordability and tree-change and all of those sort of things, I think demand is going to be quite strong for at least the next ten years," he said. A major East Tamworth drainage gully, called Long Gully, runs through part of the 2760 square-metre site, which is currently undeveloped. Despite featuring a major slope, including a drop of about 2.5 to 3 metres into the drainage gully, the proposed building won't flood, even in a one-in-100 year event. Water would instead flow over the staff carpark, to be constructed over a drainage easement. Nonetheless, Mr Miller said the build would be "pretty straightforward" and could be completed in time for the first classes of 2023, assuming a relatively speedy approval. Single Builders have the experience to finish the job, completing five new childcare centres in recent years, he said. In order to build the centre, the childcare company will also need to demolish the house at what the DA calls lot 103, at 1 Raglan Street. Single Builders will apply to demolish the 1970s-era house, which the DA claims does not have heritage significance, in the near future. Once constructed, the centre would cater to as many as 80 children, plus 16 car parks, according to the project DA. The centre will employ 12 full-time and four casual staff. Little Kindy Childcare already operates a 41-child centre in East Tamworth Medical Centre and applied to expand into South Tamworth in December. An acoustic assessment lodged with the DA claims the project "can reasonably be expected to comply with the requirements of all relevant acoustic guidelines and regulations". "Based on determination of similar developments in the local area and the assessment of potential environmental impacts in the above report, we do not believe there are any issues in terms of site suitability for the proposal, and that the proposal satisfies the statutory planning controls which apply to the site," the planning documents claim. The centre would operate from 6.30am to 6.30pm from Monday to Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/a2e7433b-3cda-4787-80c5-17b775c320eb.jpg/r13_209_5211_3146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg