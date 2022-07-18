PASSENGERS travelling by train from Tamworth through to Maitland will no longer have to get on a coach after flood damage wreaked havoc on train tracks.
After more than a week of delays and disruptions, the Australian Rail and Track Corporation (ARTC) has completed all repairs and returned all passenger and coal and non-coal freight services.
Limited services were able to restart on Thursday with coal trains delivering to local power stations given priority.
Travellers were asked to expect delays and disruptions as rail lines were closed in multiple locations near Newcastle from July 5 after heavy rain and flooding.
Flood gates remained closed across ARTC tracks in Maitland to prevent flooding into the town's CBD, forcing passengers from Tamworth, Armidale and other areas onto buses.
Due to weather damage the scheduled shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network for this weekend July 22 to 24 has been postponed.
The maintenance will be rescheduled for later this year.
