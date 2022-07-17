The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Police thank the public for helping find missing man Mitchell Matthew last seen leaving hotel in Gunnedah

By Newsroom
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:49am, first published July 17 2022 - 8:49pm
Missing: Mitchell Matthew. Photo: NSW Police

UPDATE

A MAN who had been missing from Gunnedah since Friday night has been found.

