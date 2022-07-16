The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

CNRU Round 13: Gunnedah beat Quirindi 46-17 to post eighth win for the season

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 16 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two runaway intercept tries to skipper James Perrett in the final seconds of either half helped Gunnedah overcome a lionhearted Quirindi on Saturday and continue their charge towards back-to-back Central North minor premierships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.