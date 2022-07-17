Lovin' league: Juniors swarm Plain Street Fields during NPG

Conditions overhead were nearly ideal for a swath of junior rugby league players to descend on Plain Street Fields yesterday for the National Primary Games.
Also read:
Advertisement
The parents watching on from the densely-packed sidelines were clearly thrilled to see their children participate in such a popular carnival.
And, whether they were just learning how the game works, or running at full speed to land exciting tackles, all the kids were having the time of their lives as well.
Hosted by the Northern Inland Academy of Sport, the games will continue today with further rugby league action at the playing fields.
Those hundreds of children will take to the field again today for the final day of the games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.