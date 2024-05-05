From almond croissants to changing lives: Amy's almighty big bite

"Don't dive in," Amy Roser said after emerging from the depths of another immersive experience.
"Take a step back. Think about things from different aspects, different viewpoints. Don't be so narrow-minded."
Fortified by that mindset, the 23-year-old exercise sports scientist - who had just played for the Swans in an opening round loss to Gunnedah at No. 1 Oval - is negotiating life's currents with a pleasant poise.
Ambitious. Energetic. Humble. They're the three words Roser chose to describe herself.
Almond croissants. That's her guiltiest pleasure.
And changing lives is the Rural Fit employee's calling.
"I think that in the role I'm doing now, being able to actually sit back and have a look at my impact on people and being able to help people, I think that's my biggest achievement."
When Roser - born and bred in Tamworth - graduated from Carinya Christian School, Charles Sturt University, Port Macquarie opened its door to her.
Landing a job at Rural Fit, after doing her uni placement there, left her feeling "really lucky".
Now she's ideally placed to catch up with friends, which she adores doing.
To be sure, Roser has created what she called a "nice work-life balance".
Key to that are the Swans. The 56-point loss to Gunnedah was a invaluable hitout for the "new squad", she said.
"A lot of our pre-season came together on the field," she said, adding: "I feel now, being that second-year player, I'm able to help lead a bit more throughout that backline."
Leading a Good Life with Amy Roser, coming to a footy field near you (perhaps).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.