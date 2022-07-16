The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Youpla's recent liquidation has impacted hundreds of residents across New England and North West including in Moree, Armidale and Inverell

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVASTATED: Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton (inset) is hoping to get Indigenous people their money back after Youpla went into liquidation. Picture: File

RESIDENTS of Moree and other towns in the region are just some of the communities who have been hit hardest by the liquidation of Youpla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.