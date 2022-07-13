Roland 'Ro' Shelton was a unique cricketer, a quick leg-spinning, aggressive allrounder who helped reinvigorate cricket clubs in Sydney and Tamworth.
Described and regarded as a "bush legend", Ro, 74, passed away on July 3.
Advertisement
He will be remembered in funeral services on Friday in Nerang and at Tamworth's West Tamworth Leagues Club.
An outstanding young cricketer, he represented the Northern NSW Colts (better known as the Emus) from Mungindi before he joined North Sydney in the late 60s and made his first grade debut for the club against Mosman in 1970-71.
The North Sydney District Cricket Club released a recent tribute of a "quick leg spin bowler who extracted a lot of turn and bounce".
"In 1976/77 he had the lowest bowling average in the competition (min 30 wickets) with 45 at 13.88," their tribute read.
"Over a 13-season first grade career Ro took 389 first grade wickets (4th all time for club) at an average of 20.61 with 19 5-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/11.
"In fact, he claimed 6 wickets in an innings on a remarkable nine occasions. He was also a more than handy batsman scoring 3972 runs at 23.64 and a highest score of 114.
"Ro did play for NSW Colts against Victoria Colts in 1974 and was 1st Grade captain from 1977-78 to 82-83 and played a key role in the reinvigoration of the club.
"Being a former Northern NSW Emu he was able to foster a relationship with the Emus whereby many representative country players came to Norths to foster their cricketing careers.
READ ALSO:
"Ro is one of the most decorated members of the club, being a life member, 1st grade captain and 1st grade player number #422."
However, Ro's cricketing career was far from over when he moved to Manilla and started playing for South Tamworth.
Two seasons with Souths (which included a first grade premiership), and rep cricket selection for Manilla, followed before he decided to "cross the river" and help out struggling West Leagues Cricket Club.
"He had two years with us," former South Tamworth spinner Terry Psarakis said, who used to chair the Tamworth Cricket Association and currently chairs the Central North Cricket Council.
Psarakis remembers a wonderfully gifted Shelton.
"We were lucky to get him for two years. He came to us because Bazza [NSW Country's Barry Everingham] was our keeper," he recalled.
Advertisement
"He was unique, very dominant, very aggressive and quick. He was also a very good batsman.
"He also played in our first Tamworth Premier League [T20 comp] when he was about 50, still good enough.
"He was a pretty handy rugby player too. A goalkicker who used to put his glasses on to kick goals for the Tamworth Magpies."
Psarakis said he was "just a very aggressive bowler, very aggressive bat and very smart cricketer" who left Souths to help West Leagues.
Shane Chillingworth was Shelton's wicketkeeper at West Leagues, which was struggling to stay afloat when Shelton signed on.
However, the arrival of former Sydney first grade fast bowler John Sullivan at the same time reinvigorated the club.
Advertisement
With the likes of Pat Crowe and Mick Pevinski, they revitalised the club and they made the grand final that first year before winning five of the next seven premierships, Chillingworth recalled.
The side morphed into one of the strongest clubs, boasting the likes of Stu McFarlane, teenage all rounder Peter Mead, pugnacious batsman Gary Walker, Ian Kensell, and allrounder Bruce Smith.
The arrival of another representative star, Tony Middlebrook, the following season continued the revival.
"There are some great memories there," John Sullivan said.
Sullivan went on to play for NSW and Australia Country from that West Leagues side, but remembers that first season with West Leagues well.
Advertisement
"Ro's captaincy was a big part of our success," Sullivan said.
"I remember him talking to me at the races of playing for West [before the start of that new season]," he said after being transferred in job with the State Bank to Tamworth.
"Crowie [Pat Crowe] and a couple of others had jumped up and down to keep West Leagues going and Ro decided to go across and help them."
While they lost the grand final that first year, they won the next.
He could change the game with one ball.- Former teammate Shane Chillingworth
"And we won five of the next seven," Chillingworth, who eventually succeeded Shelton as club captain, said.
Advertisement
He remembers one big finals game in particular where Wests played South Tamworth on a wet No. 1 Oval and were three or four wickets down for less than 10.
"I was the next in, but didn't get to bat until 1pm the next day," Chillingworth said.
"Ro and Gary [Walker] went on the attack and we finished with 497!"
"Gary put one onto the roof at Grace Bros," Sullivan recalled of the hard-hitting opening batsman who also played on the first grade wing for West Tamworth Robins.
Barry Everingham remembers that particular match well.
"He scored one of the most damaging tons I've seen when he took us [Souths] apart at No. 1 Oval," Everingham recalled.
Advertisement
"Blazing his way to something like 187 with Gary Walker also tonning up at the other end.
"Jump in the car, drive to Gosford and be our gun in our North West Zone side in a State Cup Final versus ACT the next day. No trouble for Tex Shelton."
He, like Chillingworth, relished the challenge of keeping to such a unique leg-spinner.
Chillingworth said they were "dangerous" stints with the gloves when one delivery might "spit" off a good length.
"He could change the game with one ball," Chillingworth said.
Advertisement
He was a bush legend ... To play with him, be captained by him and keep to him was a dream for me and others. He was incisive, calm, competitive, dry witted and so skilled.- Former teammate Barry Everingham
"He could get so much bounce out of his deliveries. Could bowl at 100mph but you wouldn't know when.
"You had to pick his wrong'un and his top spinner, don't know how many times I got hit in the face. He was so quick through the air as well."
While Shelton excelled at cricket and rugby, he was a handy golfer and a keen racing man. He bred and raced a number of horses, notably the talented Mocha, who won 18 races and almost $350,000 in prizemoney.
Shelton will be remembered on many fronts and Everingham summed it up well.
"He was a bush legend," he said of his former teammate and opponent.
Advertisement
"To play with him, be captained by him and keep to him was a dream for me and others. He was incisive, calm, competitive, dry-witted and so skilled.
"His impact was highlighted when he led his Manilla side against the odds to the NW inter-district final.
"The locals out there grew another leg under him and he developed and inspired the many good cricketers who just needed his lead.
"It took a good effort from our Tamworth side to roll them."
Shelton was also familiar face in all things indoor sport. He was the towering figure behind the desk for many years when he ran Tamworth Indoor Sports Centre in Taminda.
While Ro's funeral service will be held in Nerang, another service will be held at the West Tamworth Leagues Club from midday on Friday.
Advertisement
As Everingham said: "He was a bush legend."
He will be remembered as one of the best cricketers to have played in Tamworth, one of North Sydney's best, and a tremendous sportsman who excelled on many different sporting fields.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.