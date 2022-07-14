The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Appeal for information after police vehicle destroyed by fire at Wauchope

By Newsroom
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police vehicle was destroyed in Wauchope in April this year. Photo: NSW Police

Who would torch a police car out the front of a police station?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.