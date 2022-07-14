The change has been palpable, says Steph Halpin.
Speaking over the phone from Hervey Bay, where she is holidaying with her wife, Yedda, their baby daughter, Halle, Halpin said the decision to legalise same-sex marriage nationally in 2017 had resulted in Australia becoming more tolerant.
"Prior to that, it had been really, really hard," said the North Tamworth Bears No 6.
"Society can be really, really tough on marginalised groups. And for us [her and Yedda], that was difficult."
Now they "got nothing but support", added the head of PE at Tamworth High, with Australians "genuinely more open to letting people live their own lives".
Halpin, 33, and Yedda were married in 2020. But it was a private affair because of the pandemic.
"We basically had our wedding day in April this year ... But instead of sitting down and signing the register, we just walked back down the aisle and off we went," Halpin said.
The wedding was staged at the Tamworth home of Halpin's parents. "It was bloody beautiful," she said.
The big day was made more special by the presence of Halle, who was born seven months ago through Hunter IVF in Newcastle. The couple used a donor.
"To be honest, it was a fantastic process," Halpin said. "We were very well supported.
"And I'd like to think that anyone in our situation, they could have the experience that we did - because we have no regrets."
It's been a special holiday for the Halpins. In Hervey Bay, they were joined by other members of their families.
But before that happened, they had travelled to tiny Menindee in far west New South Wales. Halpin, a triathlete, taught PE at Menindee Central School for three years. It was her first permanent teaching appointment.
Going back to the town - population 980, according to the 2016 census - was a "fantastic" experience.
"It was probably the biggest professional and personal development that I've had," she said of teaching there.
"It was a big challenge; very hard initially. But at the end, I was a blubbering mess driving my car out of the town, because they didn't want me to go."
Halpin is one of Group 4's premier league tag talents. A former national touch football representative, she was named the Bears' best and fairest player in 2019, her debut league tag season, and again in 2021.
Halpin and the Bears are having a strong 2022: she is high up on the Group 4 best and fairest table while the side are second on the ladder.
"Very full," she said of her life.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
