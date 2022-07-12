Bikash Sapkota chose to open a Nepalese restaurant in Tamworth because he's had nowhere to go when craving the tastes of his home country.
"I opened so that I don't have to worry myself," he said.
The Nepalese community is on the rise in Tamworth.
Nepali is now the fifth most spoken language other than English in Tamworth behind Mandarin, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Punjabi, the 2021 census data found.
Mr Sapkota said his restaurant will serve food that's not currently on offer.
"That's why I thought why not open the new one with the new flavour, then mix little bit with the Indian street food as well, like no one does here in the town," he said.
Namaste Nepal's menu is packed with authentic Nepalese dishes, but will offer some Indian street food, too.
The restaurateur is no stranger to Indian dishes.
He moved to Tamworth seven years ago to work at Blue Flame Modern Indian Cuisine and eventually bought the business.
"Since I in Australia, I always been in the kitchen, so that's why I get all knowledge as well," he said.
If his new business does well, the 34-year-old hopes to get a third off the ground, and so on.
"The main thing is you need to have a good leadership skill, and you should have a good team member," he said.
"I want people to know this is a Nepalese restaurant, something new in town, they never had it before."
Namaste Nepal will open its doors on July 18.
