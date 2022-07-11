BEEKEEPERS will be left without business for years with the Varroa mite proving its potential to wipe out the industry in Narrabri.
Eradication zones surrounding infested properties around the state will remain in place for three years as the NSW Department of Primary Industries works to contain the outbreak.
A spokesperson for the department told the Leader to minimise the risk of reintroducing the mite, beekeepers located within the 10km eradication zones of infested properties, like Narrabri, will be forced to continue to restrict the movement of bees.
"Beekeepers will not be able to reintroduce hives to these zones during that period," they said.
With an eradication zone surrounding an infested property in Narrabri, no new hives will be allowed to be introduced in the area, and the 303 hives that were destroyed at the property will not be able to be replaced - leaving businesses in the lurch.
"The honeybee beehives at this property had been stored for several months within proximity to an existing infested premise in the Newcastle area before recently being moved to Narrabri," the spokesperson said.
"NSW DPI field officers continue to carry out surveillance of managed colonies within the surveillance emergency zones to ensure the spread of Varroa mite is prevented."
Despite the extended lock down for hives located in eradication zones, the department has amended the state-wide emergency order to allow beekeepers outside the 10km zones to work on their hives.
Beekeepers will now be able to remove frames for honey extraction and place empty honey storage boxes on top of hives.
The movement of hives, brood boxes, nucleus hives, packaged bees and queen bees is still restricted across the state.
Acting CEO of the Australian Honey Bee Council Danny Le Feuvre said the move was a positive for the industry.
"The removal of the 'do not tamper' component in the order is important to ensure beekeepers can manage their hives," Mr Le Feuvre said.
"This decision is a measured risk-based approach and will allow beekeepers to prevent swarming as we get closer to spring.
"It is important we balance the risk of spread and business continuity for the rest of the state."
