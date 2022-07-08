THE ABORIGINAL community will march along Peel Street every NAIDOC Week until the rights of First Nations people are recognised.
The symbolic tradition started before Tamworth's first Indigenous local political representative Marc Sutherland was even born.
"Our old people have walked this country for thousands and thousands of years, and they've marched the street for generations," he said.
"It's part of the legacy left by our old people, because the reality is that we walk in the footsteps of our old people.
"We'll continue to march this street until our rights as First Nations people, as Aboriginal people, as Gomeroi people, are fully recognised."
The march on Friday signified the role of Aboriginal people in the community, and advocated for the progression of Aboriginal rights.
Cr Sutherland said NAIDOC Week, which finishes up on Sunday, allowed the Aboriginal community to push efforts into one week.
But, he believes it's important to celebrate Aboriginal culture all year round.
"The conversation more broadly saying should we celebrate and recognize Aboriginal culture year round? Course we should," he said.
"And is there more we can do? Always."
