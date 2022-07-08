FOR up-and-coming country music talent, Tamworth's intimate mid-year Hats off to Country festival provides a rare opportunity to connect with fans on a new level.
CMAA Academy of Country Music graduate Trinity Woodhouse is one artist who has made the trip back to Tamworth this week following April's festival, because it's a chance to "get back to basics".
"I think the Tamworth festival is the biggest thing to come together, for reconnecting and exposure," she told the Leader.
"But coming back to Tamworth later in the year lets us connect to Tamworth itself and come back to the music side of it rather than the big craziness of the main festival."
The 19-year-old from the Hunter Valley is just one on a long list of stars that have hit the city this week for Hats off to Country which heats up the local entertainment scene until Sunday.
Woodhouse played a pop-up concert out the front of the Atrium Cafe on Friday, and will back it up with a second performance at 10am on Saturday morning.
"My biggest influences are Carrie Underwood, Kasey Chambers and The Chicks. I'll be playing a couple of new originals and a couple of favourite covers," she said.
Apart from performing for fans, she said Hats off is a great chance to catch up with friends from Academy.
You can catch live country music and other entertainment throughout Tamworth until Sunday, July 10.
Head over to www.hatsofftocountry.com.au for a full program of ticketed and free shows.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
