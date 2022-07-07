Legislation designed to enable the New England rail trail project could be in trouble politically, with the responsible Labor party shadow minister expressing concerns.
Shadow minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison spent Wednesday visiting Armidale, where she spoke to opponents of the rail trail proposal.
"It's obvious that there is some community concern about the rail trail proposal," she said.
"Beyond that I think there's a concern about poor planning for transport.
"Transport is a social determinant of health, education, opportunity, prosperity for the region.
"When we have transport inequity we create issues for people - rail is one option."
Labor has yet to decide if it will support the government's Transport Administration Amendment (Rail Trails) bill, which was introduced last month.
The bill would need the support of either Labor or multiple third party MPs and independents to become law, because the government doesn't have a majority in either house of parliament.
The party backed an earlier bill in 2020 to legally close a railway line near Casino, to make way for a rail trail.
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway, who introduced the 2022 bill, told parliament it would allow the removal of ancient infrastructure on disused rail lines without formally closing the rail routes by law.
"By amending the Transport Administration Act, as this bill intends, it removes the need for authorisation from an act of parliament every time a new rail trail, other recreational or tourism use or other road or road infrastructure purpose is proposed," he said.
Rail trail projects convert disused rail lines into routes for walking and cycling.
A local project is among the state's most advanced rail trail projects.
The Glen Innes Severn shire council won federal funding to convert a section of disused railway line in its local government area heading towards Armidale.
The project has a business case and proponents say the next step is legislation.
Ms Aitchison held three meetings, first with Armidale Regional Council, then the Northern Railway Defenders Forum, which opposes the bill, before attending a broader meeting with police, community services, bus operators, council staff, NSW farmers, and other groups.
"Government needs to use this time before the bill comes back to really have that engagement with the community," she said.
"If the government wants to make this change, they need to make the case.
"From my conversations with the community I believe they're not convinced that they are two separate issues [the bill and the project] even though that's how the government presents it."
Northern Railway Defenders Forum convener Siri Gamage said they wanted the bill either heavily amended, rejected or at least to be sent to a parliamentary inquiry.
"This bill actually discriminates against any rail services," he said.
"The aim is basically to accelerate decision making about rail trails and roads and facilitate and accelerate decision-making with regards to rail trail proposals and road proposals on existing non-operational rail lines."
He accused Mr Farraway of using "weasel words" about the future potential of rail, which he said would be impeded by any physical infrastructure on the corridor.
The group ultimately wants the government to establish a new rail line either to Brisbane or Toowoomba, he said.
New England Rail Trail chairperson David Mills didn't get an invite to meet with the shadow minister to make his case.
"I was in Armidale yesterday and I was looking for things to do and would have very much enjoyed very much enjoyed the opportunity to discuss all the details," he said.
Mr Mills said the bill was a more "streamlined" and thoughtful effort than earlier efforts.
He said it would maintain the corridor in public hands, and allow the government to take back control at a moment's notice in case it wanted to reestablish a rail route, without compensation.
He said the risk to the business of the land being taken back was slim.
"I think to be open and honest, we know what rail trails are about, we know rail corridors can be resumed for that need - however it's very unlikely."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was contacted for comment. He backed the rail trail project in 2014.
The disused rail line to Manilla is another route in the sights of rail trail proponents.
