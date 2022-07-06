Doctors "seem happy" with injured jockey Elissa Meredith and her scans are "looking positive", Racing NSW has said.
The Dubbo-based apprentice hop is being treated at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after suffering serious head injuries in a horror race fall at Gunnedah on Monday.
More is expected to be known on Wednesday.
Meredith was placed into an induced coma on Monday evening after the fall aboard the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink in the early stages of race five at Gunnedah.
Dubbo Turf Club (DTC) manager Sam Fitzgerald said "our thoughts are very much" with Meredith's family "as we hope for a speedy and trouble-free recovery".
Fitzgerald said the entire racing community was behind the jockey.
"Obviously everyone out here at Dubbo [Turf Club] is concerned about Elissa's welfare," he said.
In more positive news following a horror few days for the racing industry, Queensland jockey Leah Kilner is also improving after her fall at Grafton on Sunday.
After undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on her brain and being placed in an induced coma following the fall, Kilner briefly woke on Monday night and squeezed her mother's hand.
Her father Greg reported to Racing NSW on Wednesday that Kilner had a good night's rest. She remains in the intensive care unit and will be monitored through the day.
Fitzgerald said the racing industry was a strong community and had banded together over the last several days to support both jockeys.
"It's obviously a very unfortunate side of the industry that these things do happen," he said, adding that "one thing that we do see is, when these things happen the industry does rally together support each other".
"Here in Dubbo, everyone is very much behind Elissa."
