'Second half told on us': Boggabri's woes continue, Cowgirls go back-to-back

The Dungowan Cowgirls continued their strong run of form with a second consecutive 30-point victory on Saturday - but it didn't come without some mid-match motivation from coach Brianna Trickett.
After beating Werris Creek 34-4 the week prior, the Cowgirls put on the same number of points against the Boggabri Kangaroos on the weekend, but this time conceded none.
This last win cemented the team's spot in the top four, but Trickett gave them a stern warning at half time after a lacklustre opening term.
"We didn't play very well in the first half and we only just led 10-nil at halftime," Trickett told Group 4 Media after the game.
"I gave the girls a bit of a razzing at halftime after we had made a number of silly mistakes. We came out and played much better in the second half."
Going into the break at 10-0, Dungowan piled on a further 24 points in the second half.
Ella Ridley was singled out by Trickett after the game, not only for her effort throughout the match, but also for scoring her maiden try for Dungowan.
Similarly, Sarah Taylor, Chloe Shanley, and Alina Swan were also singled out by the coach.
"Ella scored her first try for us and that was pretty special," Trickett said.
"Sarah controlled the ball really well for us on the left edge, Chloe Shanley scored a couple of tries as well and Alina Swan moved back to fullback and played really well there too."
After winning their round one game against Narrabri, the Kangaroos' losing streak was extended to nine on the weekend.
Despite a positive performance in the first half against Dungowan, the team has struggled for numbers of late due health issues among the players, coach Steve Merlehan said.
"They only led us 10-nil at half-time," Merlehan said.
"That first 10 minutes of the second half told on us, Dungowan came out strong.
"We only had nine players during the week but a few of the girls put their hands up to come and help us out."
