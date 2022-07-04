THE RAIN held off and the sun came out for hundreds of people to enjoy the annual Piallamore Pickers Market on Sunday.
With Piallamore just a 15 minute drive from Tamworth many took the opportunity for a day trip to the event.
More than 70 stallholders showed off their homemade goodies, bric-a-brac, preserves, jams and gifting items with something on offer for everyone.
When bargain hunters were finished browsing many found a spot to relax with plenty of seating, the canteen in full swing and a coffee van on site.
A gold coin donation at the gate also helped raise money for the recreation reserve where the event was held.
One lucky winner also went home with a gate prize valued at $240 donated from Peel Valley Machinery.
