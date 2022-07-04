The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Piallamore Pickers Market Day attracts huge crowd with something for everyone | Photos

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE RAIN held off and the sun came out for hundreds of people to enjoy the annual Piallamore Pickers Market on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.