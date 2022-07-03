A MOTORBIKE rider has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gunnedah.
Emergency services rushed to the scene about 12:30pm after reports a vehicle and a motorcycle had collided.
Ambulance paramedics treated the 45-year-old man - who had been riding the motorbike at the time - for serious injuries to his leg.
He was rushed to Gunnedah hospital's helicopter landing pad where the Westpac chopper was waiting with a critical care medical team on board.
The man was flown directly to Tamworth hospital and was reportedly in a stable condition at the time, a spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said.
