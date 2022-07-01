AN ASPIRING young athlete took a breather from her training schedule to celebrate a sporting honour with Tamworth's local member.
Olivia Earl won a National Athletics Award for representing the state at the 2022 Australian Track and Field Championships held in April.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The 12-year-old exceeded expectations in competition with girls four years her senior while representing NSW for the first time.
Winning gold in discus, silver in shot-put and bronze in javelin made her the under 15's para-champion - all before her 12th birthday.
The young athlete said she loves that she's made great connections through sport over the last 12 months.
"I like all the socials and connections you can do," she said.
"I got some friends all over NSW.
"I train everyday. Every competition I see, I beg mum and dad to put me in it."
MP Kevin Anderson praised the student's passion and talent while congratulating her on the award.
"I think it's fantastic that someone like Olivia has the talent so young, and the opportunity to progress to what could be an Olympic stage coming from Tamworth," he said.
Mr Anderson said supporting young people like Olivia to represent Tamworth comes down to facilities.
"I think that to have really good facilities helps promote young people and to get them off iPhones, off iPads, off Playstations, out and enjoying exercising," he said.
Olivia is gearing up to compete.
"We wait for the next season and it happens all over again," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.