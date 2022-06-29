IN A send off fit for a queen, St Nicholas Primary School farewelled one of its greats.
Finance manager and office extraordinaire Robyn Burke has closed the chapter on a 42-year career at the primary school.
In a special assembly on Tuesday, Mrs Burke was celebrated for her commitment and service with songs, dances, speeches and even a lap of honour of the school oval in a vintage car.
Mrs Burke said her time at the school was made special by the amazing friendships and children she'd seen pass by the office each morning.
The 82-year-old started working at St Nicholas back in 1980 when she set her sights on becoming an accountant.
"I had a dream I wanted to follow, to go to TAFE and do my accountancy diploma," she said.
"I had four small children at the time, which was a bit tough, but I wanted to do it.
"So if you have a dream make sure you do it."
With a career spanning more than four decades Mrs Burke said she had seen the world of education shift and change first hand.
"I didn't trust computers when they first came in, I wanted to keep using the big books," she said.
"But I've always been wanting to learn, I've never stopped learning."
Mrs Burke said her advice to students was to always be grateful and say thank you.
St Nicholas Primary School principal John Clery first met Mrs Burke back in 1982 when he walked through the front doors of the school for his first day of kindergarten.
And the warm and welcoming smile he was greeted with hasn't changed since.
"She has always carried with her dedication, professionalism and a warm and loving smile," he said.
"Throughout my 23 years as an educator I'm yet to encounter a more dedicated and life long learner."
To mark Mrs Burke's decades of service the office has been renamed to the 'Robyn Burke Office'.
Mr Clery said she would be "awfully missed" in the school community and was a "true inspiration".
"Her contribution to Catholic education is legendary, she has positively impacted the lives of tens of thousands of children, staff and parents."
Fellow staff member Amanda Doyle said Mrs Burke would always be remembered for her can-do attitude and "trendy shoes".
"We genuinely count ourselves lucky to have worked with Mrs Burke," she said.
"We're lucky to call her a good friend and those friendships are timeless."
While Mrs Burke said it would be hard to walk away from the school grounds, a long list of books on her nightstand will keep her busy.
