YOUNG entrepreneurs hoping to strengthen the threads between Tamworth and Byron Bay have opened a clothing store dedicated to surf wear.
The couple are the first to admit theirs isn't the most common style spotted on the streets of an inland regional city.
That's part of the inspiration behind Wavez, which swelled into business on Brisbane Street on June 17.
"We love Byron Bay, that's probably one of our places we really love, so our inspo's probably Byron," Jessie Head, 21, said.
"Not many people in Tamworth really wear the clothes we do wear, and I think fashion is a big thing nowadays.
"It expresses a lot about your personality."
Ms Head and partner Jordan Jeffriess-Tapper, 22, haven't let the fear of wiping out because of their youth stop them.
"It's definitely [a learning experience]," Ms Head said.
"We had no idea what we were doing at all.
"It was just like, where do we start?"
With the help of a business advisor and a lot of hard work, they were able to get their dream off the ground.
They're comfortable financially but would be better off if they'd saved up just a bit more cash.
"Our rent's fairly cheap, we can afford food - money wise, it was okay," she said.
"It was a lot," Mr Jeffriess-Tapper said.
"It was a lot, but you can always get money back," Ms Head said.
The store is open from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, after which they both head to separate pubs to pour beers from five o'clock onwards.
Mr Jeffress-Tapper sometimes works at the pub as late as 2am, but in case the business doesn't work out - they've got a back-up.
"You've got to keep open minded, we probably won't work out and we're fine with that," Ms Head said.
"So we'll just move on to the next thing we want to do."
The partners are attracted to working for themselves, keeping busy, and offering the young people of the country music capital something a little bit different.
"It's basically the same five shops you go to in Tamworth, so if we're just another one, that's fine," she said.
"We'd rather be another one than nothing."
