The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Surf wear clothing store brings Byron Bay style to Tamworth

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SURF'S UP: Jessie Head and Jordan Jeffriess-Tapper took inspiration from Byron Bay when opening their store, Wavez. Photo: Gareth Gardner

YOUNG entrepreneurs hoping to strengthen the threads between Tamworth and Byron Bay have opened a clothing store dedicated to surf wear.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.