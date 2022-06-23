The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Councils demand a bigger share of infrastructure funding for resources regions

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councilor Doug Hawkins

Councils from across the region have taken their concerns to Canberra, with positive expectations that the new Labor federal government will listen to local councils regarding the reforms they want, to fund regional infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.