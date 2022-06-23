HUNGER PAINS of a different kind hit when a delivery driver was caught behind the wheel of a Corolla on a McDonald's run after drinking half a bottle of whiskey.
Dean Paul Hayward had to cough up for one expensive meal after he was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week for high-range drink driving.
The court heard the 38-year-old was stopped for a random breath test as he drove a maroon Toyota Corolla along Marius Street about 11pm on May 5.
He was arrested and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.171 - more than three times the legal limit.
The court heard he had consumed about half a 700ml bottle of a Wild Turkey whiskey at his East Tamworth home that afternoon and evening.
Police claimed he smelled of intoxicating liquor, had slurred speech and appeared to be moving slowly.
"What was his reason for going out?" magistrate Julie Soars asked.
"Drove to McDonald's Your Honour," defence solicitor Garry Johnston replied.
Mr Johnston said there were no aggravating circumstances and nothing about Hayward's manner of driving that caught the eye of police - it was just a random stop.
The court heard Hayward had no similar matters on his record and had completed a traffic offenders program which taught him how drink driving could affect himself and other road users.
A reference from his previous employer was handed up.
Hayward unfortunately had no alternative but to resign from his job as a delivery driver for a landscaping business after his licence was suspended.
"No doubt this man made a very poor decision," Mr Johnston said.
Ms Soars said the offending appeared to be out of character and urged Hayward to use this incident as a wake up call because high-range drink driving put the community at risk.
"We have too many road deaths ... you never want to be someone involved in that," she said.
Hayward was fined $400, lost his licence for six months and must have an interlock for two years.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
