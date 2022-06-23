THE TYRES will turn safely for a group of drivers raising money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service thanks to the generosity of a local business.
Leicht's Tyre and Auto have donated $1600 worth of Micky Thompson tyres to the Westpac Rescue Helicopters annual 'Drovers Run' - a 16 day 4WD expedition across Central Australia.
Advertisement
Owner Peter Leicht said his store had been supporting the event since the first drive 11 years ago.
"We're very pleased to be involved with them, it's a great thing for the community to have," he said.
"It's a real passionate thing for me given that our family have had to use the service in the past years.
READ ALSO:
"That's why it's close to our hearts here at Leicht's Tyres and Auto."
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service event coordinator Jeff Galbraith said he expected this years drive - which leaves Tamworth on August 4 - to raise more than $200,000 to keep the chopper in the air.
"We've got 36 vehicles signed up, and it attracts good people, they're all there for the right reasons," he said.
But Mr Galbraith said the 16 day trip would not go as smoothly without the ongoing support from Mr Leicht.
"Leicht's have been so proactive about it, we don't even have to ask them for the tyres, they just come and say 'you need a new set' and sort it out," Mr Galbraith said.
"It makes you have confidence that you're safe in driving and have tyres that really stand up to the hard use."
State manager for Micky Thompson David Cook, said the thick, strong tyres would provide reliability for the participating drivers.
"We want to make sure that all of these customers that go out on this course can not only enjoy themselves and make that fundraising effort but come back safe," Mr Cook said.
"Tyres are the number one piece of safety equipment on a vehicle.
"It's all about making sure there's one less customer for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter so they can go out and help those who are really in need."
The Drovers Run will leave from Tamworth on August 4 before returning to town on August 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.