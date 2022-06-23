Kate Madigan from the far west town of Milparinka has been chosen as one of the 12 winners in Rural Aid's annual photography competition.
More than 1100 photographic entries were received from farms right across the country, setting a record for the Spirit of the Bush competition.
They were whittled down to the final 12 photos which will be used in in Rural Aid's 2023 calendar.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said it was heartening to see so many quality photos reflecting every part of life on the land.
"It's mesmerizing to see the highs and lows of farm life reflected in action shots, sweeping horizons and moments of quiet reflection," he said.
"It's great to see a theme of hope emerge from our images this year. The winning photos tell a story of both work and play. Events like harvest and planting are featured, as well as moments of rest, relaxation, and recreation."
As well as Ms Madigan, there were two other winners from NSW: Cliff Shipton from Bega and Monique Gaskin from Wagga Wagga.
