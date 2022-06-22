SOCIALISING after COVID-19 has seen flu numbers blow out this season and locals have been urged to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine while it's still free.
The government announced a free flu jab would be available for this month alone after cases spiked in May.
The best time to get a flu jab is before winter even begins to creep in, Priceline pharmacist Muhammad Omar Awan told the Leader.
"That's why you have to get the flu vaccination before the start of the winter season, like in the autumn season so you can make sure that you are actually covered during the flu season," he said.
"But the best immunity, which you get from flu vaccination is usually after one or two months time.
"That's the peak time when the flu vaccination works best."
But it's certainly not too late and there's still a point in getting the needle before the opportunity to get it for free wraps up on June 30.
"We are still at the start of the winter season, so it's not too late," Mr Awan said.
"But if the people are thinking to delay a little bit further, I think that's not going to be useful, by that time it will be the end of the flu season anyway."
There has been a reasonable uptake of free shots at South Tamworth's Discount Drug Store.
Pharmacist Elsie Barnes had already administered more shots in the first three weeks of this month than across all of May.
She said patients had given positive feedback about being able to access the vaccine without dipping into their pockets.
But, she does think an even greater number of people could have taken up the opportunity if the program had been communicated better.
"As the people who were providing the program, we didn't even know until two days prior that it was happening," she said.
"So how are the patients also supposed to know if it's only a couple days notice?"
