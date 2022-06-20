The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police appeal for information after 12-year-old Rylee Stringer reported missing from East Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:30am
MISSING: Rylee Stringer, 12, has been reported missing from Tamworth over the weekend. Photo: NSW Police

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing after leaving her East Tamworth home on the weekend and police are appealing for information as they search for her.

