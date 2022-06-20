A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing after leaving her East Tamworth home on the weekend and police are appealing for information as they search for her.
Serious concerns are held for Rylee Stringer, who was last seen leaving home just after 1:30pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
She was reported missing to Oxley police after she failed to contact her family and friends.
Officers launched an investigation into her whereabouts and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to police.
READ ALSO:
Rylee is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm to 155cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The 12-year-old girl is known to frequent the Tamworth area.
Anyone with information about where she might be is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.