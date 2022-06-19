The Northern Inland Academy of Sport Football Club (NIAS FC) is in full swing, with the halfway point of the season fast approaching.
With support from Joblink Plus and Wonder, the U14 and U13 Northern League 1 (NL1) football teams recently travelled to Speers Point for their weekly fixtures.
Both teams played against Kahibah Football Club.
The NIAS FC U13 team slotted three goals to win their match.
The NIAS FC U14 team fought really hard before going down by a goal.
Adam Ramage, head coach of the U14 Northern League 1 team, said: "The team has been playing really well together.
"We are in a good position at this point in the season.
"And the athletes have been training hard together during the week.
"Unfortunately, we didn't get the win this week.
"But [we] will look ahead to our next game, which will be against Thornton".
In just its second season, NIAS FC is reaching new heights.
The U14 NL1 side currently sits in third position.
The U13 NL1 team, meanwhile, are currently on top of the ladder after losing only one game.
Both teams travelled to Speers Point on the weekend for their matches against the Thornton Redbacks at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Meanwhile, NIAS's Junior Development League U11 and U12 teams played home matches in Tamworth on the weekend.
These teams played Charlestown Azzurri Football Club on Sunday.
The Junior Development Program (JDP) U7 and U8 players travelled to Inverell on the weekend for a gala day.
While the U7 and U8 JDP squads train together each week for additional skill development, this was the first time they came together to play matches under the NIAS FC banner.
This month will continue to be busy for NIAS FC, with Skill Acquisition Program teams - including the U9, U11 and U12 girls' teams - travelling to Port Macquarie to participate in a Northern NSW Football Gala Day.
At that event they will play matches against teams from Newcastle, Hunter Valley, North and Mid North Coast.
