It's been a frustrating season for Werris Creek as they struggle to transfer home success into away wins.
But after the Cowboys pummelled them at Dungowan the previous weekend, it was "a great day to be a Magpie", Creek coach Cody Tickle said, after the side's 38-6 defeat of eighth-placed Gunnedah at Dave Taylor Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
It was the seventh-placed Magpies' third victory of the season, with the other two triumphs also coming at home.
They host second-placed Dungowan next weekend, as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time in 2022.
Speaking after second-placed Dungowan's 34-16 defeat of Kootingal-Moonbi at Dungowan on Saturday, Cowboys coach Luke Taylor said Werris Creek would "be a different side" at home.
On Saturday, Tickle was named player of the match, while Magpies No 7 Harlee Millgate scored two tries after also bagging a double in the 50-10 loss to Dungowan.
At Manilla on Saturday, ladder leaders North Tamworth made it four-straight wins with a 70-10 defeat of the last-placed Tigers.
Bears veteran Josh Schmiedel crossed four times in a players' player display, while Bears No 1 Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams was named player of the match in a continuation of his good form.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.