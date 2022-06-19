Nine local sporting clubs have received funding for new equipment, programs and facilities.
The NSW government's local sport grant program has awarded grants worth $50,000 in total.
They include a $13,436 electronic scoreboard for the Werris Creek Magpies; $5,000 for portable change rooms at Riverside 5 for the Tamworth Swans; $4,000 for the Tamworth and Peel Valley Rifle Club's electronic-target project; and $2,920 for learn-to-swim equipment and $1,648 for a performance-coaching course for the Tamworth City Swimming Club.
Among the other grants, the Bendemeer Bowling Club has been gifted $15,000 for "cosmetic maintenance".
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the grants would give the clubs the support they needed to boost participation in sports.
"Sports are a way of life for so many people in the Tamworth Electorate," Anderson said in a statement.
"Our sporting superstars always punch above their weight at regional, state, national and international events and this funding will help get more people competing, staying active and having fun."
