The Northern Daily Leader

Nine sporting clubs gifted $50,000 in total from state government

Updated June 19 2022 - 3:44am, first published 1:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIME MATTERS: The Magpies have received a grant for a new scoreboard.

Nine local sporting clubs have received funding for new equipment, programs and facilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.