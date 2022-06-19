The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Success flows onto the selection table for victorious Tamworth open mens side

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 19 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic success: Andrew Kelly (front second from left) with fellow South United Frogs (from left) Nick O'Connor, James Riddell and Jeremy Blakeley and back (L-R) Luke Maher, Sam Clifton and Adam Straub.

Tamworth's historic state open men's championship triumph has had a ripple effect at the selection table.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.